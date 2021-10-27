All Webster County and the Madisonville Community College wanted to do was expand secondary education, they did not expect recognition.
Last week, Webster County Judge-Executive Steve Henry accepted the Aliceann Wohlbruck National Association of Development Organizations Impact Award in workforce development for the diesel mechanics program, lineman program, and CDL program that MCC is moving to the county.
“We are very proud and see that as an opportunity to advance our county and at the same time be able to help the region,” he said. “With the facility, the college and these three programs, MCC will be able to offer it to more students.”
Mike Davenport, director of Workforce Solutions at MCC, said the Webster County location will house the diesel mechanics program and the lineman program while offering a secondary location for the CDL program.
“It is huge for us because it gives us a lot of latitude in expanding both the CDL and lineman program,” he said.
The college has also partnered with about four different public schools in the surrounding counties on dual credit for the new diesel mechanics program.
He said the CDL and lineman programs are already at the Madisonville location. He hopes to have the CDL program running in Webster County by January 2022, and the lineman program running in Webster County by March 2022.
“Now the diesel mechanics program, we hope to have it up and running by fall 2022,” said Davenport. “It is brand new, so we have a lot to do for that program.”
He said the building is already up, and there is not a lot to do in the way of changes, just installing whiteboards, projectors and getting equipment for the programs.
“I think all of that is going to start up within the next month as far as ordering furniture and equipment,” said Davenport. “We will have to put a lot of that out on bids, so there is going to be a waiting period.”
There are not a lot of courses like the CDL, lineman, and diesel mechanics programs in the area, he said, so it will help the economic development in Webster and the surrounding counties.
Henry said this was a great opportunity to partner with the college, and it would not have been possible without the help of the Green River Area Development District.
“If it wasn’t for them, we would not have the resources or manpower to go after the grants to really stay up today on what the latest programs are out there,” he said.
Henry, a former coal miner at Dotiki Coal, also said the symbolism of opening the college campus in Webster County inside the former Dotiki mine facility means a lot. Even though the mine is gone, in a way its still providing a future for Webster County and the surrounding area.
For more information on the programs, follow the Madisonville Community College Facebook page or visit https://madisonville.kctcs.edu/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.