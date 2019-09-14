Firefighter's daughter awaits life-or-death transplant

Cade and Sherree Eli are used to saving and protecting lives. But this week's Patriot Day found the life of someone very precious to them depending on other hands -- including a baby they may never know.
"They don't give a transplant to just anybody," Cade Eli said. Yet that's what his 19-day-old daughter Emmalyn Grace needs to survive more than a few weeks. The baby rests in a Nashville neonatal intensive care unit after being born with a heart defect.
Cade, a Madisonville firefighter, and wife Sherree, a National Guard member who has served in Iraq, knew potential trouble was coming for months. The couple learned after 20 weeks of pregnancy that Emmalyn had an enlarged heart. The baby was born prematurely in Madisonville, and now has severe Ebstein anomaly.
"We knew we didn't have the best odds," Cade said. Doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center eventually determined that surgery for Emmalyn was too risky. The only real hope was an eight-hour transplant operation.
But that hope requires a great deal of patience. Cade said the waiting list for infant heart transplants can be six
See Transplant/Page A6
to eight weeks long, and doctors had to make sure Emmalyn's other organs were viable.
Stephanie Grooms with the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks' "Trust for Life" program said the median wait time for an infant heart transplant in this part of the country is 89 days.
"The size of the heart and the blood type are the two biggest factors," Grooms said. "Some wait for a couple of days. Some wait for a couple of months. Some wait for a couple of years."
Yet the survival rate is high. Vanderbilt Children's Hospital nurse practitioner Whitney Kaslow says for most infants, "our one-year survival rate usually remains above 94%." In some cases, a second transplant might be required over time.
In the meantime, the baby stays alive thanks to an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation machine. Cade wrote on Facebook that tubes had to be installed through her neck, because her heart is so large. Sherree understood the challenge, since she works as an X-ray technician in the Baptist Health catheterization lab.
The parents are staying strong thanks to support from family, friends and fellow Madisonville city employees. Cade received some of it personally, when he returned to firefighting work Monday. But for a first responder, it's a complete role reversal.
"We deal with changing catastrophes," he said. "But most of the time, it's with people we don't know."
Cade called the support from the fire department "amazing." And that support extends far outside Madisonville. The Evansville Hoses hockey team, which consists of firefighters, plans to hold a fundraising game for Emmalyn Nov. 9. Players from as far away as Chicago may join in the action.
If all goes well, Emmalyn will have a new heart by then. Until then, Cade plans to work as many days with the fire department as he can.
"I just do it one day at a time," he said. "She'll have to stay in Nashville for four to six weeks after the transplant."
Two older brothers are waiting for Emmalyn to leave the hospital. They're ages 4 and 5 and are allowed to visit the baby with parental supervision. But mom and dad don't get into too much detail about Emmalyn's fight.
"We just tell them that she's sick," Cade said. "It's going to be awhile."
