City, county address flooding at airport

Sometimes when it rains, it pours. In the spring, rains flooded the hangars at Madisonville Regional Airport. During Monday's Airport Board meeting, plans were discussed to fix the problem.
"This spring, there was water in the hangars," said Airport Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle. "What it is, the road where you drive into the airport parking lot, that's just not a big enough pipe to handle all the water, and we're blocking it up. They never had any problems downstream."
Downstream and parallel to the airport is Beckham Roberts Road, which has a culvert that Riddle said is a single pipe and not big enough to handle the water flow that would follow if the airport fixes its culvert by its parking lot. For the airport to fix its flooding issue, the county will first have to update the culvert.
During Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting, Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said the airport board asked for the county's help in updating the drainage problem.
"Madisonville Airport has asked if we would help them in getting that drainage issue taken care of," he said. "Ours is on the downstream side, if they fix theirs up, it's just going to flow to ours and then back up to four or five houses that are on the road. So they have asked if we would apply for the 80/20 Bridge Program (grant) to put in a large box culvert to handle the water coming through."
The program is funding set aside for repairing or replacing existing drainage structures, bridges, low water fords, culverts and pipes on county roads, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Through the program, the state pays for 80% of the project while the county is responsible for the other 20%.
Whitfield asked for the court's approval to apply for the monies. The county previously applied for the program to place a new culvert
See airport/page A3
at Otter Lake Loop to bring the area up to state specs.
"I talked to the state, and it doesn't hurt us if we change (from Otter Lake Loop to the airport)," said Whitfield.
The court passed a motion unanimously. Once the county's culvert is placed, Riddle said the airport would fix its culvert and fulfill a preventative measure to alleviate flooding issues.
Currently, the county's culvert plans have to go through Public Works to put the application information together and then send it to the state for approval. The new culvert could cost between $120,000 to $150,000, according to Whitfield.
The airport's culvert will be paid for from the state's Airport Improvement Program, which awarded the airport $300,000 for both the new T-hangar project and updates to the facility.
