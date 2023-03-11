Visual and Performing Arts teachers with Hopkins County Schools can finally call just only one elementary school home after spending the last several years traveling from building to building.
For the past four years, art teacher and a music teacher were assigned to each elementary school in the county for just 12 weeks at a time, said HCS Director of Elementary and Title 1 Wendy Mitchell. The new combined VPA provides 36 weeks of arts instruction rather than 24.
“Students who excel in the arts have that outlet for creativity and enrichment for the full year,” she said.
Melanie Hofmann, the VPA at Jesse Stuart Elementary, said she was glad to be back at one school full-time.
“I was at Browning Springs for six years, then I was here for six years at Jesse Stuart, then we did a rotation program where I was at Jesse Stuart, Hanson, and West Broadway for four years, and now I am back at Jesse Stuart full time,” she said.
While the rotation had good things come out of it, like seeing how different schools operate, she said she is glad to be able to build a stronger program.
“The Glema, for example, we had about 100 kids enter the Glema. Where if you are only here for 12 weeks, it is really hard to collect from students you haven’t seen since the beginning of the school year,” said Hofmann.
She added that Jesse Stuart and other elementary schools are finally able to create a successful choir because the teachers are there all year instead of just 12 weeks.
“We are able to build a stronger program with each school having its own VPA person,” said Hofmann.
Al Courington, the VPA for Southside Elementary Schools, said he is more comfortable being at one school only.
“I have gotten to know the kids,” he said. “Instead of having to try to learn 1,000 kids’ names, I’ve gotten to focus on the 350 we have here.”
Courington was hired four years ago, a year after the rotation had started, so this is his first year being stationed at one school.
“The process of packing up every 12 weeks and moving was sometimes a little overwhelming, especially that second group because you had Christmas and Thanksgiving,” he said.
Courington and Hofmann said the students seem to like the change as well.
“I think they have enjoyed it because, for them, it gives them more of a ground of knowing who is going to be that teacher for the day,” said Courington.
Just before Christmas, he had the third-grade class in, and a teacher jokingly told them they wouldn’t see Courington again until the next year.
“The kids actually panicked because they thought I was leaving,” said Courington.
He and Hofmann said the change has also helped them expand their lessons so they can spend more time on clay or percussion.
“We have all year to work on things,” said Hofmann. “We have pacing guides we follow, but they are flexible. If I feel my fifth graders need a little more time on that, I can extend it a little bit, and it is not as rigid.”
Courington agreed to say he just recently extended the lesson on rhythm because he felt the students needed the extra time, and he had the time to give.
“I have that freedom to change things up,” he said. “I don’t have to rush through everything.”
Even though the VPAs are all at different schools, they still collaborate a lot on the curriculum. For instance, Hofmann has a background in art, while Courington has a background in music. They and the other VPAs will work together to plan lessons.
Mitchell said the teachers who are more artistically inclined have helped plan the art curriculum, while the more musically inclined help create the music curriculum.
“Hopkins County Schools has always emphasized a #TeamHopkins approach where we rely on each others’ strengths and collaborate,” she said. This has been the case with the VPA teachers from day one. All students benefit from their collective strengths and talents.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.