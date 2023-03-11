Visual and Performing Arts teachers with Hopkins County Schools can finally call just only one elementary school home after spending the last several years traveling from building to building.

For the past four years, art teacher and a music teacher were assigned to each elementary school in the county for just 12 weeks at a time, said HCS Director of Elementary and Title 1 Wendy Mitchell. The new combined VPA provides 36 weeks of arts instruction rather than 24.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.