Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Wallace Wood, 71, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with public nuisance through accumulation of rubbish.
James Adams, 35, of Earlington, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Jace Robinson, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Steven Smith, 40, of Manitou, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Randy Payne, 69, of Providence, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
John Royal Jr., 56, of Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Talisha Moore, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Jana Bivins, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
William Metheny, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Jeremy Massey, 26, of Madisonville, was served a warrant on Saturday for parole violation.
Nathaniel Brasher, 39, of Manitou, was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking, buying or possessing of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Zachary Davis, 18, of Henderson, was charged Saturday with disregarding a stop sign, no operator’s moped license and possession of marijuana.
Gregory Ezell, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Levi Hill, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with disregarding a stop sign, no operator’s license and possession of marijuana.
Jena Reeder, 33, of Brownsville, was charged Friday with third-degree assault, resisting arrest and menacing.
Tonia Holmes, 47, of Slaughters, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
