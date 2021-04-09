A Madisonville man is facing drug and gun ammo violation charges following an investigation into a 17-year-old juvenile that allegedly overdosed on fentanyl.
Antonio Anderson, 23, was charged Wednesday afternoon with trafficking fentanyl, unlawful transaction with a minor, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and using restricted ammo during a felony (no shots).
Madisonville Police Department investigators responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to an unresponsive juvenile who “had ingested a controlled substance believed to be fentanyl.”
Police report that the juvenile “purchased a pill, which was believed to be a Percocet, but detectives believe the pill was actually laced with fentanyl.”
The Madisonville Fire Department and Medical Center Ambulance Service used several doses of Narcan in an attempt to save the juvenile, who was eventually transported to a local hospital where he was stabilized.
Detectives were led to 817 West Noel Avenue in Madisonville where they met with Anderson at the residence, where officer said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the apartment and applied for a search warrant.
During the warrant execution, detectives seized “several suspected fentanyl pills, a large amount of marijuana, a 9mm handgun and U.S. currency.”
According to reports, Anderson confessed to selling pills to the juvenile who overdosed.
Maj. Andy Rush said there has been an increase in fentanyl in Madisonville.
“We are seeing more of it now,” he said, adding that some pills will be pressed together with fentanyl and will be mixed with the other drugs. “They will market them as something like Percocet 30, which there is no such thing. What some people think they are getting is a high level Percocet, but it is actually mixed with fentanyl, which is highly dangerous.”
Anderson was housed in the Hopkins County Jail where he remains as of Wednesday morning on a $20,000 cash bond and a court date set for April 16 at 9 a.m.
Rush said the juvenile is still in the hospital as of Wednesday morning.
