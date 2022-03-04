In the first official State of the Cities and County address since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton used most of their time on Thursday praising the people of the county for being able to put their differences aside and work together.
“After the passed two years, I am convinced that the state of this county is better than it has ever been,” said Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield. “We have seen people come together to cooperate and to work together to get things done like never before. The people in this community are amazing.”
Whitfield praised all of Hopkins County for its response to the Dec. 10 tornado that devastated multiple areas of the county, including a number of magistrates that pulled together to help provide Christmas for children who had lost everything.
“Magistrate is typically a part time job,” he said. “They worked full time the last three months. We knew that a lot of kids had lost their Christmas presents. I was talking with magistrate (Hannah) Myers about that, and she said, ‘I got that.’ She gave away not just the toys those kids lost this year, but the toys they’d had their entire life.”
He called out magistrates Ronnie Noel, Bill Rudd and Vicki Thomison for their efforts during the tornado recover, as well as officials from Hopkins County schools, the health department and the hospital.
“That is what makes our community great,” Whitfield said. “It isn’t about any individual leader or any individual initiative, but that we can all work together well.”
“Both the city and county have infinite possibilities by working together,” said Cotton. “I can’t tell you how thankful I am to have the relationship I have with our Judge-Executive. We’ve seen pandemics, tornadoes, ice storms and changes, but its not going to stop us. We can’t let it stop us. Our communities deserve more.”
Whitfield also mentioned initiatives that county clerk Keenan Cloern had developed during the 2020 election cycle.
“It was an election like one we had never seen before, because of COVID,” Whitfield said. “There were a lot of rules and initiatives passed down from the state on how to do the election. In Hopkins County, what we were doing got sent up to the state so they could figure out how to do it better, because of what Keenan and her team put together. So, some of the initiatives she developed will now get used across the state.”
He also discussed the ongoing need for broadband internet in the county, saying that the fiscal court was now working with KU in hopes of bringing residential fiber-optic internet.
“We will not stop until we get internet available to all Hopkins County residents,” Whitfield said.
Cotton said that Hopkins County has a lot of regional opportunities working in cooperation with Madisonville Community College and Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital. The city is also working on a new regional law enforcement training facility that will help to train over 1,600 law enforcement officers west of Elizabethtown.
One hot topic that came up during Thursday’s State of the Cities and County address was the recent joint decision by the city of Madisonville and the Hopkins County Fiscal Court to move forward with spending $13.9 million on the development of a new Hopkins County Sports Complex, to be located in Mid Town Commons.
“There may be some people in this room who don’t want this complex because its going to cost more than we wanted,” Whitfield said. “If you are in this room, or anywhere else, and you don’t want that sports complex, when you go to the restaurant that pops up next to it or you go shop at the retail shop that pops up next to it, please come in and say ‘I was wrong’ because it will be a good things for this community.
“We can sit still and die or we can take chances and grow,” he said. “We have opportunities we just have to take them. We have to work together to take them. As long as we can get past our differences and work together, Hopkins County will continue to be a great place to live and work.”
