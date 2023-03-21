The Agriculture program at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School has partnered with Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Area to have students help construct sheds, getting invaluable real world experience while helping those in need.
Brian Welsh, ag teacher at North, said the partnership has been around for a few years, although the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to be temporarily put on hold.
“The beautiful thing about this partnership is, it is very mutual,” he said. “They get a lot out of us, and we get even more from them as far as the experience our students can do.”
Heath Duncan, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Area, said the partnership between Habitat and North is an extension of what Habitat does every day.
“It gets storage building built for the families we are trying to help and all around it is just a fantastic opportunity to coordinate and collaborate,” he said.
Welsh said his senior-level Ag math class uses geometry and basic algebra to build the sheds for Habitat.
“They have been split into three teams, and each team is responsible for building their own shed. They have their own project managers and overall inspection,” he said.
The goal for his class is for each team to build a shed while they still have Welsh as a resource. Later in the semester, they will have to build another shed relying only on each other and the blueprints, while only getting to ask Welsh one question a day.
“In 60 hours of this class, they will have learned how to build sheds and hopefully built a second shed on their own,” said Welsh. “That is the ultimate hope.”
He said before this year, they would only work on one shed at a time because they didn’t have enough tools for everyone. The school ag department, however, has received a grant from the Kentucky FFA that allowed them to purchase more tools.
He said this particular ag class doubles as the student’s senior-level math class, so the first and second trimesters were focused on math applications.
“Once we talk about what they need for graduation requirements, we start talking about sheds,” said Welsh.
They talked about flooring, making walls, and have done some electrical work. In the last trimester they are putting it all together, he said. The class is also a dual credit course through Madisonville Community College.
“These kids are not only getting the life skills, they are also getting the opportunity to earn three college credit hours by being in this class,” said Welsh.
Duncan said Habitat provides a shed with every Habitat build, so the partnership is not only helping Habitat provide a building for each family they help, it also gives students real construction experience.
Welsh said he hopes the partnership between Habitat and North continues for a long time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.