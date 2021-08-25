The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says work began Monday on two bridges in Madisonville, with the duration of construction set to last an estimated four weeks.
According to Keirsten Jaggers with the KYTC, work is being done on bridges on Kentucky Highway 862 and Kentucky Highway 2657 — Fowler Road.
Jaggers said the bridges over I-69 will be reduced to one-lane in order to begin deck repairs. Temporary traffic signals will be utilized while the work is performed.
“KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area,” said Jaggers. “Motorists should be prepared for stop conditions.”
Jaggers said in a news release the maximum lane width is 11 feet.
Also in Madisonville, widening work continues on U.S. 41-A to expand to five lanes. Jaggers said motorists should expect stops to allow construction equipment to cross the road.
She said motorists can still turn at the U.S. 41 and Main Street intersection but will need to start in the straight lane until they reach the intersection before making a right turn.
The cabinet is also making progress on Casner Road that was closed on Aug. 16 for repairs. The closure for Casner Road is expected to last for two months. Jaggers said there would not be a posted detour for this closure but signs and message boards have been posted to notify drivers.
