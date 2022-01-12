The fifth COVID-19 variant has brought a rise in positive cases and a rise in hospitalizations across Hopkins County.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said Omicron has shown to spread very quickly.
“The holidays provided Omicron the opportunity it needed for large groups of people to be gathered together. When people are with people they know, they tend to let their guard down when it comes to masking and distancing, which we know help to protect us from the spread of viruses,” she said.
On Tuesday, the hospital reported 22 COVID-19 patients with five vaccinated and 17 unvaccinated. There were three patients in the Critical Care Unit, one was vaccinated and two were unvaccinated.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 612 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 221 COVID-19 related deaths.
According to the Kentucky COVID-19 website, Hopkins County was classified as red with an incident rate of 128.5 on Monday. A red classification means there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases in the county per 100,000 residents.
Quinn said this variant doesn’t seem to be impacting one particular group more than any other like variants in the past have. What the hospital is seeing is that the unvaccinated are more likely to end up hospitalized than those who are vaccinated.
“Even though we are tired of taking precautions and tired of hearing about it and having it impact our daily lives, it is still here,” she said. “If the virus is allowed to continue to produce variants, we will continue to be impacted by it.”
On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that he plans to deploy the National Guard once again to help hospitals overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 patients.
Quinn said there were no immediate plans to have the National Guard at Baptist Health Deaconess at this time, but they are in contact with the guard to communicate what they are experiencing.
She said vaccination and boosters are highly encouraged, as well as masking in public spaces. The monoclonal antibody treatments do not seem to be working against the Omicron variant so that therapy is not an option.
She said wait times in the Emergency Department and Urgent Care setting for COVID-19 testing has grown significantly. There is also a longer turnaround time for test results because of the increase in tests administered.
To ask about getting a COVID-19 vaccine, reach out to your family doctor or the Health Department at 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
