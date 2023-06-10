Madisonville Community College is encouraging and empowering students through GLAD Camp this summer.
James Bowles, the director of cultural diversity and director of the GLAD Camp, said this year’s theme is Adventures in Entrepreneurship.
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 1:44 am
“We came up with this theme because we looked at the kids and listened to them,” he said. “Some of the kids mentioned they had particular jobs they do and that they want to be entrepreneurs.”
Professors and staff from the business department at MCC talked to the kids one day to explain what they would need to do and focus on in school to become an entrepreneur.
Bowles said one student wants to be a counselor when he grows up, so staff from the counseling department talked to him about what that would entail and the classes he may want to focus on in high school.
“Our kids are doing some great things,” he said. “They have creative minds.”
Mashyla McAdoo, who has been attending the camp for three years, said the camps give you an education outside of school.
“I think the trips are really fun,” she said. “I’m glad that it is something different every year.”
Neveah Drake, who has been attending the camp since kindergarten, said the camps are always fun because she gets to meet new people and learn things you may not learn in school.
Dexter Soulakhan, who has been attending for two years, said they learn more complex things at camps than they do at school.
Robert Carter, Jr., a retired engineer from NASA, came back this year to talk to the students about options they had in engineering and space.
On Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, the students spent time at Kentucky Movers and Makers working on some of the equipment to see what options they have to become entrepreneurs in Madisonville. They also took a trip to the Nashville Entrepreneurial Center to tour exhibits in computers, fashion, and farming. They talked to entrepreneurs in those fields to get a first-hand account of what that job is like.
“This week is about empowerment,” said Bowels. “It is about encouraging them in a supportive environment.”
