HENDERSON -- As Kyndle and other local officials welcomed EZ-ACCESS into their new Henderson building on Monday, there was a lot of talk not just of three dozen or so new jobs -- but also the type of product that will be made there.
Speaking at the Business Equipment building on Klutey Park Plaza Drive that EZ-ACCESS just leased, Henderson County Judge-executive Brad Schneider pointed out that "sometimes a product is a product ... there are other times when it is crucial to helping people have any kind of life, any kind of connection to the outside world.
"There are things that you and I take for granted because we don't have any problem walking up and down a set of stairs. But for people who can't, but still want to live lives, products like the ones that EZ-ACCESS makes are all the difference. So it's not just a product that you're making, it opens connectiveness, and I think that's a mighty calling."
EZ-ACCESS, a division of Homecare Products, Inc., builds a variety of ramps, stairs and lifts.
"From modular and portable ramps to patient transfer and vertical platform lifts, along with multi-story custom stair systems, they provide residential, commercial, industrial, and recreational industries with the solutions they need to ensure durable, safe, and convenient access," according to a news release.
'Low on pretense'
Schneider, who was previously head of the Kyndle economic development organization, said he went to visit the EZ-ACCESS headquarters five or six years ago after they started their facility in Union County.
The EZ-ACCESS home offices are outside of Seattle, said Schneider, and "I didn't know what to expect ... but what I found was a family-owned business that was very low on pretense and very high on making things."
He said he met Don Everard, CEO of EZ-ACCESS, who was excited to show Schneider their latest project "because (he) really thought it could help people."
"That has struck me ever since. So to have companies with a heart like that grow and prosper in the Tri-county ... we take all good jobs, but some jobs are a little bit more special than others."
Everard told those at the gathering Monday that, "We're really excited about being in Henderson. We just believe that God's always got a plan for us, and this is kind of the next phase of our plan, and so we give Him praise and glory for that.
"But we would like to thank Tony (Iriti) and his team over at Kyndle. They were the first call that we made when (Union County plant manager) Mike (Willett) mentioned the building to us. That was the call we made first."
"The Henderson location will provide EZ-ACCESS quick interstate accessibility to meet their customer demands for the two product lines they will bring to this location," Iriti noted. "We are happy to welcome EZ-ACCESS to Henderson."
Bus driver,2 students injured in early-morning crash
BY the Kentucky New Era
A Christian County bus driver and two students were injured in a single-school bus accident Wednesday morning.
According to a preliminary report from the Christian County Sheriff's Office, the wreck happened shortly after 6 a.m. on the 6000 block of Cansler Subdivision Road.
Seven children were on board, and two were treated at the scene then transported to Jennie Stuart by private vehicle, said Public Information Officer Chris Miller.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was injured and transported to the Jennie Stuart Medical Center emergency room.
All injuries are non-life-threatening, he said.
The bus was traveling northwest as it approached the curve to the right and ran off the left side of the roadway, striking a tree and a building at the residence, Miller stated.
The cause of the crash was not stated.
Woman arrested after running over husband
By Racel Keller Collins
Marshall County Tribune Courier
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office was called to a local campground in the early hours of Sunday morning after a woman, allegedly under the influence of drugs, ran over her husband with her SUV.
Officers were dispatched to the Southern Komfort Campground in Fairdealing on Sept. 15 at approximately 3 a.m. for a domestic dispute after 37-year-old Amy Stice, of Benton, reported running over her husband while driving her SUV. According to the police report written by Deputy Aaron Lane, Stice was still sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle when officers arrived on the scene. Lane reported speaking with Stice while the other responding officers, Deputy Josh Anderson and Corporal Nick Spears, spoke with her husband, Derek.
Stice allegedly told Lane the incident began when she confronted a friend's husband for inappropriately touching another woman, a confrontation which involved yelling, and that her husband, Derek, attempted to lead her into their camper to prevent the incident from further escalating. But instead of staying inside the camper, Lane reported, Stice grabbed the keys to her vehicle and attempted to "leave the whole situation because everyone had been drinking."
According to the report, Stice explained to the officers that because of where she was parked, she had to give the vehicle lots of gas to reverse through the ditch and while she was trying to back out, she accidentally ran her husband over. She allegedly stated she knew he was trying to stop her from leaving but didn't realize he had fallen under the vehicle.
Derek reportedly told police he was trying to stop Stice from leaving because he knew she had taken pain pills obtained from someone else earlier in the day and had also smoked marijuana in the camper. He said he was knocked down as Stice was backing out and fell under the vehicle in the ditch, at which point she ran over his abdominal area and dragged him a short way. During the brief pause when his wife was transitioning between gears, he reported pulling himself up from the driver's side window, which caused it to break.
Lane reported that in addition to slurred speech, Stice was unable to keep balance during the instructional phase of the sobriety test, stepped offline several times and missed heel to toe multiple times. He also noted the preliminary breath test showed no presence of alcohol. Upon arrival at the Marshall County Hospital, Stice allegedly told officers she wasn't going to lie, there would be "stuff" in her system.
Stice was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.08 1st offense and assault 2nd degree domestic violence and lodged in the Marshall County Detention Center on a $5,000 surety bond. She's scheduled for arraignment in Marshall District Court on Oct. 2 at 9 a.m.
