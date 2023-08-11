The Kentucky Public Service Commission will be in Madisonville on Monday for a public hearing that could have a large impact on the future of coal generated power in the commonwealth of Kentucky as companies address pressure from federal environmental regulations.
Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities are seeking to close several of their coal fueled power plants in the commonwealth, as they look to transition to a more “green” solar fueled power grid.
LG&E/KU is looking to shutter coal plants Mill Creek Unit 2, Ghent Unit 2 and E.W. Brown Station Unit 3.
The plan would call for the construction of two new natural glass plants at LG&E’s Mill Creek location in Jefferson County, a new natural gas plant at KU’s E.W. Brown Station in Mercer County and solar generation plants in both Mercer County and Marion County. LG&E/KU would then build a battery storage facility at E.W. Brown Station in Mercer County.
In a joint press filing, LG&E/KU say the Environmental Protection Agency’s Good Neighbor Plan, issued in 2022, necessitates the move.
“Under current and reasonably foreseeable regulatory and economic circumstances, the reliable and low-cost coal-fired generation that has served Kentucky well for generations has a limited remaining economic life,” the filing states. “Barring significant unforeseeable regulatory, technological, or economic changes, all existing coal units are on a trajectory for retirement, and the chance that new coal units will be built in the United States is at best remote.”
“The reliability of our electrical grid should be of the utmost importance to our leaders and the companies who provide these services,” said State Representative Wade Williams. “Reliability should be closely balanced by ratepayer costs and should not be subjected to unproven political whims of those in Washington D.C.”
The PSC is is a three-member administrative body with quasi-legislative and quasi-judicial duties and powers regulating more than 1,100 public utilities in the commonwealth. The PSC oversees utility creation, safety and rates in Kentucky.
“If you experienced the rolling blackouts last December, or know anyone who did, you need to be at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St in Madisonville, Monday August 14th at 4:30 to hear from the Public Service Commission,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield said in a Facebook post. “The discussion will be about the electric grid reliability and consumer cost.”
Whitfield, a long with State Representative Wade Williams, State Representative Jim Gooch and State Senator Robby Mills have all said they plan to attend the hearing and urge all concerned citizens to do the same.
“There have been warnings from our grid operators concerning projected shortages in electricity if we continue closing power plants at the current pace without replacing the losses,” said Williams. “Until technology catches up with need, coal must remain in our portfolio. When it comes to high burning efficiency, reliability and help to our economy, COAL is still KING! I will continue to advocate and fight for coal with everything at my disposal.”
