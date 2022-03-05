Three men were arrested on Dempsey Street Thursday afternoon after police say they lured another man into a home, assaulted him with a hammer and other blunt objects and then stole his puppy.
Police say that Andrew Ferguson, 25 of Madisonville was on Dempsey Street at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday walking his puppy when Jacob McKinney, 24 of Princeton, convinced him to enter a nearby residence. Upon entering the house, police say that Ferguson was assaulted for several minutes by Jacob’s father Jefferey McKinney, 44 of Louisville. Jefferey’s brother, Howard McKinney, 45 of Madisonville, then allegedly began assaulting the victim with a hammer and other blunt objects from around the house.
The report goes on to say that the three took his personal belonging and his puppy before they forced him to leave.
Police say that the victim’s wounds were consistent with his story. They also found the puppy and his personal belongings inside the residence.
Howard McKinney was booked on two out of county warrants from Henderson, one out of county warrant from McLean County and charged with first-degree robbery.
Jeffrey McKinney was booked on an out of county warrant from Franklin County and charged with first-degree robbery, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob McKinney was only charged with first-degree robbery.
