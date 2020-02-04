A heating pad left unattended may have sparked a weekend fire which severely damaged an east Madisonville home.
Firefighters were called to 344 Tulip Tree Drive around 5:25 p.m. Saturday. A report released Monday said flames could be seen from a bedroom window, with heavy smoke from under a ceiling. Smoke from the fire could be seen at nearby Parkway Plaza Mall.
The family was allowed to enter the home Monday for the first time since the fire. Madisonville police investigators were there as well.
While the report says the cause of the fire is “undetermined,” it adds that the homeowner said she left a heating pad plugged in and turned on in the bedroom.
The report noted “multiple fires” have occurred at that address.
Crews stayed at the scene for about 90 minutes Saturday night to make sure things were under control. Damage to the home is estimated at $70,000, according to the report.
