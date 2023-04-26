The Arbor Day Foundation is teaming up with the Hopkins County Extension Horticulture Office and the Kentucky Division of Forestry to distribute free trees to landowners, homeowners and businesses throughout the county this Saturday at Mahr Park in Madisonville.
“The plan is for there to be over 500 trees, with about ten different species to choose from, although we don’t know what species will be at the event,” Erika Wood, Hopkins County Extension Agent for Horticulture said. “This is the first year for the tree giveaway. It was arranged to help counties impacted by the December 2021 tornado.”
