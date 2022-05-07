Quality Pizza has risen from the ashes after a tragic New Years Eve fire forced the establishment to close.
Mark Phebus, the owner of Quality Pizza, said the pizza place will officially open at its new location on E. Center Street on Monday. Their new home is one that will be familiar to local pizza enthusiasts, having previously been the location of both Rocksan’s Pizza and Bakery and Pizza House East. But the location may look quite different.
“It is a big step for us from where we were to this building,” he said. “We have completely redone this building. It looks like a new building.”
Phebus said they completely redid the building inside and out, adding all-new equipment, putting in commercial glass, a few game machines, an ATM, and a new brick oven. He said it was about a quarter of a million-dollar investment.
Although the official opening isn’t until Monday, they did have a soft opening this week to see what needed to be fixed and where they could improve.
“I think our business has doubled, and we were doing well at the other place,” said Phebus.
Quality Pizza does offer dine-in and take-out orders. It will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekends.
