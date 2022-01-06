The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Brian D. Cooks, was charged, January 4, for hindering prosecution or apprehension in the second degree. Cooks also is a fugitive from Gulfport, Mississippi.
Zabien Braxton, was charged, January 4, for careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license, improper license plate, no registration plates and failure of owner card and insurance card. Braxton was also a fugitive from Gulfport, Mississippi.
Destiny Mullins, was charged, January 4, for failure to appear in court.
Dejuan Hendrix, was charged, January 4, for no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance card, operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to appear in court.
Isavian O. Preston, was charged, January 4, for identity theft and as a fugitive from Mississippi.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office release the following report for December 22, 2021 :
Trevor D. Stanley, of White Plains, was charged, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and for leaving the scene of the accident.
Robert M. Young, of Earlington, was charged for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Robert Brian Evans, of Dawson Springs, was charged for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
Juan Jose Matias, of Bowling Green, was charged for alcoholic intoxication in a public place.
Nelson Epigmenio Romero, of Bowling Green, was charged for operating a vehicle without a license, and under the influence of alcohol.
Michael Ray Carter, of Russellville, was charged, December 25, 2021, for alcoholic intoxication in a public place, and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Lisa J. Brown, of Nortonville, was charged, December 26, 2021, for violation of Domestic Violence Order.
Deshawn W. McFarland, of Richmond, KY, was charged for failure to appear in court.
Trent Derek Burden, of Madisonville, was charged, December 27, 2021, for burglary in the second degree, and drug paraphernalia.
Keri Abbott, of Nortonville, was charged, December 28, 2021, for public intoxication.
Timothy Michael Gaskill, of Nebo, was charged, December 29, 2021, for wanton endangerment in the first degree.
David K. English, of Princeton, was charged for theft by deception.
Steven W. Adamson, of St. Charles, was charged, December 31, 2021, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in minor injury, drug paraphernalia, and possession of contaminated substances in the first degree.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.