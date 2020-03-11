An eastern Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to four counts of child sexual abuse in Hopkins County. The cases date from the 1980s.
David J. Cornelison, 71, of Richmond was charged with four counts of second degree sodomy, along with first degree sexual abuse. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Hannah Kington-Jarvis said the sodomy counts were dismissed in exchange for a plea Monday in Circuit Court.
Cornelison already is serving a seven-year prison term for two counts of child sexual abuse in Madison County. The Richmond Register reported in 2016 that he was originally charged there with 50 counts of sexually abusing a minor, and was convicted last July.
In Hopkins County, “the victim came forward after he was arrested in Madison County,” Kington-Jarvis said Tuesday. That person described what happened more than 30 years ago.
“Delayed reporting, in and of itself, is not uncommon.” Kington-Jarvis added. “We’ve had a few cases like that.”
Police in Berea say Cornelison improperly touched a boy younger than 12 after knocking on doors and offering to drive young people to church. Kington-Jarvis declined to give details on the Hopkins County case, because it remains incomplete.
Cornelison will be sentenced Monday, April 27, after he receives a sex offender evaluation. Kington-Jarvis said the commonwealth is recommending a 10-year sentence. It would run concurrently with the punishment in Madison County.
