Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Michael Bourland, 27, of Dawson Springs was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Troy Bowling, 46, of Providence was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Herman Gibbons, 46, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing/evading police, tampering with physical evidence, careless driving and failed/improper signal.
• Jaron Owens, 33, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault.
• Demarco Washington, 30, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, criminal trespass, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession.
