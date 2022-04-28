The City of Dawson Springs received a $100,000 grant to help redevelop Dawson Springs City Park after it was destroyed in the December tornado.
Dawson Springs City Clerk Janet Dunbar said the grant is through the Land and Water Conservation Fund and will have a 50% match from the city.
“The grant was received to upgrade the T-ball field and will be used for putting a T-ball field back since the tornado destroyed the park,” she said. “The monies cannot be used for anything else.”
Department for Local Government commissioner Dennis Keene said the LWCF allows for projects across the commonwealth to move forward.
“These projects will improve our parks and outdoor spaces and allow them to be more accessible to all Kentuckians,” he said.
According to a news release, the money will be used to remove old playground equipment and replace it with new ADA-accessible equipment. The park would comply with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.
City park had four ball fields that accommodated the Dawson Springs Independent School teams, Summer Youth league, and playgrounds for the community. It also had tennis and basketball courts and pavilions, along with a pool, walking trail, and restrooms.
Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley said the city needs to get the park fixed because the community members enjoyed using it.
Dunbar said there is still a process before the city can start working on rebuilding the park, but they are hoping to hire a recreational park engineer to layout the new and improved park.
“The team is there to listen and record, no one will be decided anything but taking suggestions to compile for review,” she said. “We hope we can make the park a better and more useful area with lots of parking and activity.”
The city is asking any interested citizens to go to City Hall, 200 W. Arcadia Ave. next week to talk to the team about any changes or ideas the community would like to see.
The team will be at city hall from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.