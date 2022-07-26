Dr. Sid Hill was selected as the new Provost at Madisonville Community College.
Hill said he is honored to serve as the next provost at MCC and is excited to begin working with the faculty, staff, and communities the college serves.
“This institution serves students from a myriad of backgrounds by providing robust workforce-ready and transfer options,” he said. “With the community’s help, I know that we will continue to grow and provide quality educational opportunities for all of our students. I am elated to begin the journey.”
Hill previously served as the vice president of organizational development and leadership at Motlow State Community College in Tennessee. He also served as the college as academic dean of their Moore County Campus, the director of institutional effectiveness and assessment, the academic assessment specialist, and program coordinator and assistant professor in the early childhood education program.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Memphis, a master’s degree from Tennessee State University, and a Doctorate in Private and Post-Secondary Leadership from East Tennessee State University.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said Hill is a proven leader, who has significant experience with improving academic programs student support services, and community outreach.
“We are excited for him to bring his energy and vision to the college’s service area,” she said.
The position was previously held by Dr. Scott Cook, who left Madisonville Community College in late 2021 to become president of Dyersburg State Community College.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.