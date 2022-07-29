In operation since 2014, not many people are aware that Madisonville does in fact have a transit service throughout town. There are two buses that run, and one bus that sits in reserve, to serve the city and those in need.
According to Jeff Browning, Madisonville Transit Regional Manager, “It’s a pretty decent service. It’s the only one in town, and we are one of the few towns of this size that has a transit service and I’m quite proud of that.”
There are two different routes, the Blue Route, which services the north end of town, and the Green Route, which services the south end of town. Starting at 7 a.m. Monday thru Friday you can hop on and hop off as needed, with service ending at 5 p.m. There are no routes on the weekends as of right now, but according to Browning he is hopeful that it could one day be a possibility.
If you are unaware of this service like many others, there are white bus stop signs all throughout town, indicating where you can catch one of the transit buses. This transportation service is a joint project of the City of Madisonville, Kentucky and Pennyrile Allied Community Services, Inc. (PACS).
Known as Madisonville Transit, the system is operated and administrated by PACS and made possible by 5311 and 5399 public transit grant funding from the KYTC/Office of Transportation Delivery and General Fund appropriations by Madisonville City Council.
All Madisonville Transit transportation services are open to the public. Services also deviate for the general public, including individuals with or without disabilities for an additional fee.
Riders can purchase a pass at the office and can pay via cash, check or credit card. If you are a walk-on the only pay option is cash, as of right now.
One way trips for ages 12 and up are just two dollars. Children ages six and under ride for free. Weekly passes are eight dollars and a monthly pass is $25. For more information on pricing be sure to call or visit the Madisonville Transit Office.
“It’s nice because some people use us for work, but more retirees use us to get to the grocery store to get fresh produce. Thanks to our transit service older people are able to get out and about.”
If you are looking for a deviated stop that is not on the route, if you call the office and give a two-day notice, they will pick you up and take you where you need to go for an additional $4 fee.
Buses depart from the Madisonville Transit station at 190 Madison Square at the top of each hour. They run on a one-hour route and arrive at the stop at the approximate times listed on their website.
For more information on passes, rates, routes, or anything else you are encouraged to call the transit office directly at 270-821-1595. Routes are listed on their website, https://www.madisonvilleliving.com/madisonville-transit
