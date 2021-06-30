Three men were arrested Tuesday afternoon after a search warrant was executed at an apartment on Kentucky Avenue in Madisonville.
Shaquille Johnson, 28, of Madisonville, Deljuan Johnson, 19, of Madisonville and Jakkur Stum, 23, of Madisonville, were charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine and first-degree possession of a controlled substance following a search warrant executed by the Madisonville and Hopkins County Vice and Narcotics Unit at an apartment at 914 Kentucky Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said while searching the apartment, the three men were found in the residence along with a “substantial amount of U.S. currency,” marijuana, fentanyl pills, cocaine, THC edibles, vape pens and Ecstasy.
Police said the Vice and Narcotics Unit has been “working tirelessly to stop the sale and distribution of fentanyl pills” in the area.
A release from police stated that this case is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated in the future.
As of Tuesday afternoon, all three men remained housed in the Hopkins County Jail. No bond has been set and no court date has been set by press time.
