The small town of Earlington is a unique and diverse place to grow up, no matter your race or socioeconomic status, according to native Albert Jackson, who has lived all over the world, but is proud to call Earlington home.
“Growing up in Earlington is unmatched,” Jackson said. “Everyone took pride in being from Earlington from the older generation to the youngest. It was a badge of honor that those who grew up in Earlington wore it proudly. Earlington was always a safe, clean and peaceful which is why as a child it so easy to thrive while enjoying being a kid.”
Jackson shares that his childhood was action-packed and fun. His days were filled with bike riding, playing basketball with friends, and hittin’ up the Ideal Market for a jungle juice, pizza puff or wing special, if the money added up.
“It was so many times I had no money and we’d either put our change together or a random adult spoils just offer to buy us something after watching us count our change. After we left we’d venture to one of a few places either Quail Run, Earlington school to the baseball fields and court or to the “Bottom” close to the park. No matter where we went it was always an adventure to be had and by the end of the day it would be a group of about ten kids on bikes roaming around, playing one sport or another, working on a clubhouse or just in someone’s living room playing a game.”
Growing up African American in Earlington, according to Jackson, was of the norm, as it has always been so diverse, and even more so now. As a child, Jackson says that his friend group included kids of all races from all different backgrounds. Earlington is truly a melting pot as it is too small to be divided, so everyone lives among everyone else.
However, he shares, being a black man is an experience that you have to live to truly understand.
As a child Jackson was a stand-out athlete, and according to his mother, the stellar student.
“She always encouraged me to work hard while never allowing me to quit anything. Her rule was if you start it then you finish it, which always stuck with me. It’s part of the reason I have the drive to succeed that I do now because she set a foundation early on in my life through her guidance, prayer and my church family that made failure impossible as long as I put in the work.”
Jackson’s dad always lead by example, according to Albert, his father was always punctual and professional. He is slow to anger and quick to listen which has helped him thrive in any role he has ever been in.
“Both of my parents guided me in different ways which helped me to become a well-rounded man capable of taking on any challenge.”
An advocate for change and progress, a few years back Jackson had the idea of running for Mayor of Earlington. Wanting to make the community better and how it was when he grew up, Jackson decided to run in 2022, winning the election, he has been in office for almost two months now.
“In 2023 we have opportunities that others before us could never have dreamed of though we still have a ways to go the path is clearer now. Simply put as a black man you’re playing the game of life on hard. So say life had levels easy, intermediate and hard as a black man you set at the hardest level.”
In honor of Black History Month, Jackson says that right now there are no celebrations planned in Earlington, but moving forward he would like to celebrate the influence of the African Americans who helped shape Earlington. Knowing all aspects of history is important, so he wants to acknowledge those past and present who have helped mold Earlington into what it is today.
“No matter the month give people their flowers while they are here. Celebrate your history. Celebrate the good and don’t repeat the bad.”
