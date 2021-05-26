The Earlington City Council is on track to approve the 2021-22 fiscal year budget after a special called meeting on Tuesday night to discuss and answer final questions before the first and second readings are scheduled in June.
While the total figure has not been released, Councilman Brian Ruffin asked for clarifications on certain item lines such as a property tax rate. Earlington Mayor Phillip Hunt said he anticipates a needed increase in that figure due to the amount of dilapidated houses now under city control.
Hunt said it is his hope the houses will be sold to families moving to Earlington.
Ruffin also asked about the $15,000 increase in salaries and wages — which is expected to jump from $75,000 to $90,000.
“We’ve spent about $64,000 so far this year,” Ruffin said.
“I think everybody that works for the city deserves a raise,” Hunt said. “We do have a couple of guys that will move up and will require the raise.”
Councilwoman Ann Gipson said she was concerned about funding for keeping the cemetery in good shape. Hunt said there was some funding coming out of the general fund to go toward the cemetery.
“I just remember every time I ask, I’m told there’s no money in the cemetery fund and it comes out of my pocket when I pay people to fix something,” she said. “I shouldn’t be paying for the repair of things in the cemetery. I can get volunteers to do most things.”
The anticipated first reading is set for Tuesday, June 8, with an anticipated second reading a week later.
City Attorney Natasha Little said the budget has to be enacted by July.
