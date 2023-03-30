All of Kentucky was rocked by the news of a U.S. Army helicopter crash on Wednesday night that killed all nine soldiers aboard two separate helicopters.

According the the Army, two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a training accident on Wednesday evening at approximately 10 p.m. in Trigg County, resulting in the death of all nine U.S. soldiers who were on board. The soldiers were all members of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade based at Fort Campbell.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.