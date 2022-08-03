HOPKINSVILLE — American independence is typically celebrated on the Fourth of July. But there’s another day with just as much significance known as the 8th of August.
For centuries, each year many African-American communities in western Kentucky commemorate August 8. The 8th of August is both an Emancipation celebration and a homecoming, and it’s been a tradition since the 1860s.
This weekend, the day before the 8th of August, there will be a downtown celebration August 7, 2022 from 1-3:30 pm at Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County.
The museum invites the community out to join in celebrating the 8th of August. It will be a day of recognition, restoration and celebration. This Sunday will be a day of celebration of freedom as the community pays tribute to American History.
In partnership with the Museum, the event is also in collaborative effort with Hopkinsville’s Human Rights Commission as well Visit Hopkinsville.
There will be something for everyone in attendance. The acknowledge and history behind the 8th of August will be shared, alongside a showcase from the divine nine, their will be on sight painting, children activities among several other activities to enjoy.
Brother’s Get Down Pit BBQ, Miss Mollies Eats and Sweets, Vansauwa’s Tacos & Vegan Eats, DJ’s Famous Lemonade, Janae’s Italian Ice & Treats, Different Strokes, Men2Be, VT Productions, HCC Workforce Solutions, League of Women Voters — Hopkinsville, KY, Christian County Health Department, Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County Visit Hopkinsville City of Hopkinsville Local Government Christian County Fiscal Court are all expected to be in attendance downtown Sunday afternoon.
The Executive Director of Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County, Alissa Keller expressed excitement for the upcoming event.
“The Museum is so excited and welcomes the community to come out and celebrate 8th of August Emancipation Day. It will be a celebratory day full of fun, food and activities for everyone. We will have things going on outside as well as inside the museum. We welcome all of the community to come and attend,” said Keller.
The City of Hopkinsville is full of knowledge waiting to be shared.
Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Chrsitain County is located at 217 East 9th Street. This museum is the house of great history and artifacts of Kentucky such as photos, keepsakes, books, trophies, and military history are some of the treasures within the museum. The museum also is home to the Pennyroyal Area Museum, The Woody Winfree Fire-Transportation Museum as well as The Vault by Planters Bank.
On the museum’s social media, see the history of local notables, fun facts, updates on programs, Museum Minutes, episodes of “Cooking with the Past,” and updates throughout the month.
The 8th of August, also known as Emancipation Day, celebrates freedom of American Americans while also remembering the enslaved tribes of the past.
For more information on upcoming events call the Museums at 270-887-4270.
Check out Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Museums-of-Historic-Hopkinsville-Christian-County/100048592725524/
Website: http://www.museumsofhopkinsville.org
