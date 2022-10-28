The Hanson City Commission talked about everything from the park to general maintenance during Tuesday night’s meeting.
One of the items brought to the commission was that one of the lights in the park is so bright it is blinding to nearby houses at night.
“They light up my whole backyard,” said a community member who lives on Locust Street. “I can’t even look in that direction at night they are just so bright. I am not opposed to having lights over there, it needs lights over there, but if there is another option.”
The commission decided to look into other options to dim the light like asking KU what they can do or creating a box to direct the light better.
“We will have Brian check in on it and try to adjust it down, if it doesn’t, we will just take it down,” said Mayor Jim Epley.
The commission also voted to name the park, Hanson City Park, and set the hours from dawn to dusk.
Epley also let the commission know that starting on Jan. 1, 2023, everyone will be paying sales tax on their water and sewer. He said that is not something the city can control.
“The state says we have to start paying sales tax on the water and sewer bill,” he said.
A couple who purchased property on Sunset Road asked the commission what they needed to do to make the building stable, but also follow the historical guidelines for the buildings in downtown. After some discussion, it was decided that Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson and Hanson Commissioner Felicia Greer would sit down with the couple to determine what work could do while staying within the historical district guidelines.
“Until we get into it we don’t know completely what we are going to do,” said one of the owners. “We are willing to follow through with that integrity, but we do want the building to last.”
During the meeting, the commission allowed Charles Yarbrough, one of the Hopkins County District 4 Magistrate candidates, to speak about why he is running for the seat and what he plans to do if elected, like expanding broadband access, fixing up roads, and be accessible to the public.
During public comments, several community members also had follow-up questions about what the city’s plans are with the Hanson Cemetery.
At the last meeting, a complaint was made that personal benches were being thrown away under the guise of being broken. The commission reiterated that they are talking to other cemeteries to see what rules they have in place and will come up with new rules that will be posted at the front of the cemetery.
Epley said all benches would be removed from the cemetery by the end of the year, but they will give families time to remove their benches before the new year, so no more will get thrown away.
Compton Road was brought up during public comments and current District 4 Magistrate Ronnie Noel said that the county portion of the road has been paved. The city portion of the road is on the November ballot to be deannexed.
If the area is deannexed, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court would then have to decide if it was willing to take that roadway into the county road system.
In other news, the commission:
approved the purchase of a two-door regular cab work truck for $39,145, and will cancel an order they have for a similar truck.
approved to purchse cameras for several buildings and the park from Observe and Protect for $14,029, which was cheaper than ADT.
approved the potential surplus and sale of a truck if the mayor can get a hoist at each pump station for minimal costs. Epley said if he can’t get the hoists for cheaper, then this won’t be an issue.
approved the appointment of Chad Greer to the Board of Adjuster, Terry Nelson was appointed to the board a while ago.
approved changes to the employee handbook that would give employees healthcare benefits 30 days after starting and vacation and sick time after 90 days.
The next meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Hanson City Hall.
