Organizations and volunteers from all over the country have been coming together to support the Kentucky communities that were affected from the December 10 tornadoes. Their donations of time, labor and resources may also count as an “in-kind contribution” which helps reduce the state’s cost that is owed to the federal government.
After Biden’s disaster declaration, many recovery/rebuilding projects came under consideration for the federal reimbursement funding under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program. According to FEMA, the federal cost-sharing program reimburses those who have applied, including state and local agencies and certain private nonprofits, for nothing less that 75% of the eligible costs for disaster-related work such as debris removal or repairs of damaged infrastructure. State, local and nonprofit applicants are responsible for the remaining 25%. However, due to the severity of the storms, Biden authorized 100% to be covered under the federal funding for emergency work.
At this time, the full federal coverage is only for 30 days, after this has ended, Kentucky can decide which 30-day period they wish to identify to apply for the 100% funding. Outside of this 30-day time frame, Kentucky still may be accountable for as much as 25% share for eligible projects, keeping in mind this is when donated labor and materials come into play.
The FEMA Public Assistance Program does allow eligible applicants to use these resources to help offset the expenses that the federal government is not able to cover.
Some examples of donated labor that is eligible for the reimbursement includes volunteer work for debris removal, cutting down trees, food distribution, the use of equipment and sandbagging. All donated work must follow all guidelines and must be led by state, county, or local officials.
For more information about the Kentucky tornado recovery, how to get donated help, or if you are looking to provide donated help, visit, fema.gov/disaster/4630
