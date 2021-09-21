Health departments across the country are struggling with the number of positive cases during what is considerewd to be the worst wave of COVID-19 since it started in 2020.
Locally, Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said while they are tracking local numbers weekly, keeping the information updated has become a struggle due to the pure volume of cases.
“We are behind in putting them into the (state) system,” she said.
On Monday, the Health Department reported 329 new COVID-19 cases for the previous week. There have been 185 residents who have died from COVID-19 complications and 7,478 total residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Kentucky COVID-19 monitoring website, Hopkins County was classified as red on Monday with an incidence rate of 69.7 per 100,000 residents. Kentucky’s overall incident rate was 79.70.
“This is absolutely the worst I have seen since the outbreak began,” said Beach, who said the delta variant seems to be affecting children exposed during sports and extracurricular activities the most, along with the unvaccinated. I would say that is our biggest problem area right now.”
Hopkins County School District reported 70 students and 14 staff who tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday. There were 143 students and two staff members listed as quarantined.
“Most of the hospitalizations, most of the vents, and most of the really sick are unvaccinated,” said Beach. “Most of the positives are unvaccinated.”
Of the nine deaths in September in Hopkins County, all were between the ages of 40 to 59, according to Beach. In addition, a large number of patients hospitalized from COVID-19 complications are younger and without underlying health conditions.
“These are not sick people,” said Beach. “These are people who are working, who are living their lives every day, and they are getting really sick from the delta variant.”
Deaconess Health, a partner of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, announced on Monday that there were 153 COVID-19 positive patients across all its hospitals, with 137 unvaccinated and 16 vaccinated.
There were 56 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 34 patients on ventilators. From the ICU, 53 were unvaccinated and three were vaccinated. On ventilators, 32 were unvaccinated and two vaccinated.
Beach said looking at the numbers from the hospital and the surrounding hospitals shows the majority of the patients are unvaccinated.
“The medical providers are telling you that it is the unvaccinated who tend to die from this and be put on a ventilator,” she said.
The best way to protect yourself and others from becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, she said.
To receive a COVID-19 vaccine from the Health Department, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
