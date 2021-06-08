Madisonville City Council approved a $78.9 million 2021-22 fiscal year budget on Monday night, which is a $5.9 million increase from the previous $73 million budget.
The second reading was unanimously approved by the city council. Councilman Tony Space was absent from the meeting.
The budget shows revenue and expense increases including an unexpected spike in the city’s restaurant tax, which is expected to climb to $1,567,000 with an anticipated $1,467,000 going toward events and capital projects, leaving a $100,000 surplus.
The major expense increase comes by way of the city’s retirement contributions for employees, which Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton has previously said was a 12% jump and equates to around $600,000. Cotton said with the increase, nearly $1.1 million will be spent to meet the overall expense.
“The challenge is the state has come up with this formula for the smaller communities to make up for funds that they themselves did not put in,” said Cotton. “The struggle and challenge with that is the budgets for these smaller communities, including us, is at some point going to match up where we have no additional funds and we still have to make up for an issue that the state did not take care of.”
Cotton said the budget also has some expenses that are going into infrastructure projects, particularly in the sewer and water department.
“Nobody will see them, they will be in the ground,” said Cotton. “The reality is that you can’t kick that stuff down the road — you have to be more proactive than reactive. Those are additional expenses that will be paid for through the rescue funds that the city will be receiving. The CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan monies will go into water and sewer projects.”
According to the budget summary, there is an anticipated $15,125,208 in expenditures for the entire water and sewer department.
In other news, the council:
• declared 12 computers as surplus property from the city’s IT department.
• recognized June as Hopkins County Crime Stoppers Month.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.