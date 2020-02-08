Commuters southwest of Madisonville are about to experience driving deja vu.
Detour warnings and “road closed” signs are posted on Kentucky Highway 70/Beulah Road, because a new round of bridge construction is scheduled to begin Monday.
Crews will replace the Clear Creek Bridge, between mile markers 14 and 15. It’s about one mile east of the Sugar Creek Bridge, which was replaced last fall.
A spokesperson with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Friday that this week’s rough weather should not delay the closure.
“They’ve still got equipment to move in,” Keirsten Jaggers said. “But they should be able to make it.”
Because the two bridges are so close, the detour route that was in place last year will make a comeback Monday. Marked signs beginning on South Main Street in Madisonville will take drivers down U.S. 41 to Earlington. Then they’ll head southwest on Kentucky 112/West Main Street, with a right turn at Kentucky 1337/North McEuen Avenue to get back to Highway 70.
The Clear Creek bridge is 41 years old. Jaggers estimated 2,300 vehicles use it on an average day.
The two bridges are part of a three-bridge replacement contract with Ragle Inc. worth $2.2 million. Jaggers said the third bridge has been built already in Christian County.
If all goes well, the new bridge will be open in mid-May.
