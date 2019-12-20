A busy first week in office resulted in the fulfillment of three campaign promises oft touted by Gov. Andy Beshear in his campaign.
Beshear frequently guaranteed that he would restore voting rights to Kentucky's nonviolent felons, reorganize the state school board and rescind former Gov. Matt Bevin's changes to Medicaid -- all in the first 168 hours of his administration.
By his seventh day in office, all those promises had been satisfied.
"Today I am rescinding the last administration's Medicaid waiver," Beshear said at a press conference Monday. "The waiver would have ... raised costs to those who already have the least, and around 100,000 Kentuckians would have lost their coverage."
Bevin's effort to require "able-bodied adults" without dependents to work or volunteer a minimum of 80 hours per week to qualify for Medicaid might not have withstood a legal challenge, judging from the close scrutiny the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia gave it in October. A district court judge had twice blocked the program.
The state has estimated that the waiver would leave its Medicaid rolls with 95,000 fewer people in five years than without it. That figure was a frequent, simplified campaign point for Beshear, who often referred to health care as "a basic human right." He reiterated that at the press conference.
"Rescinding this waiver is not only the right thing to do," he said. "It is the moral, faith-driven thing to do."
The first fulfillment of a Beshear campaign pledge came on his first day in office, and he announced it in his inaugural address.
"This morning, I reorganized the state Board of Education and appointed new members who support public education," Beshear said on the Capitol steps. "These members were not chosen based on any partisan affiliation but based on their commitment to make our schools better -- to put our children first."
All of the appointees are Democrats, but Beshear said afterward that he didn't look up their party registrations.
Beshear's promises to overhaul the school board appealed to public educators, a key factor in his victory. They, alongside Beshear, often voiced concerns about the former board's affinity for charter schools, which the Republican-controlled legislature has authorized but not funded.
The executive order reorganizing the board asserts that former board members had "conflicting relationships" and lacked "experience in public education." Several of the new appointees are lifelong educators.
"I was a classroom teacher my whole career," JoAnn Adams, one of the new board members, said in an interview. "My daughter is a classroom teacher now. So I feel like I have a pretty good perspective on what those classroom teachers need and what the expectations have been on them -- some of them good, some of them very hard to meet."
The order also cites the former board's failure to conduct a national search before appointing charter-school advocate Wayne Lewis commissioner, after forcing out his predecessor. Lewis resigned from his position during a special board meeting Dec. 12.
Former board members filed suit challenging Beshear's reorganization but failed to get an injunction from Franklin Circuit Court Thomas Wingate that would effectively halt it. Reorganizations expire after the end of the following legislative session unless adopted by the legislature, but governors can issue new orders to keep reorganizations in place.
On Dec. 12, Beshear signed yet another executive order, restoring voting rights to nonviolent felons who have fully served their sentences -- an estimated 140,000 Kentuckians.
The order says Kentucky was one of only two states to bar former nonviolent felons from voting. (The other is Iowa.)
"My faith teaches me to treat others with dignity and respect," Beshear said Thursday. "I want to lift up all of our families and I believe we have a moral responsibility to protect and expand the right to vote."
With these three policy implementations under his belt, Beshear rounded out his first week as Kentucky's 63rd governor. Now he must draft a budget and deal with other issues facing the legislature, which begins a 60-day session Jan. 7.
