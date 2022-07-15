The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will be featuring artwork for sale after their July 30 meeting. The artwork was done throughout the years by one of the society’s late volunteers, Frances Dame, who passed away in 2021. Born in 1923, Dame, originally from New York, met her husband, married, and spent most of her life in Kentucky, specifically McClean County.
Dame became a volunteer at the Genealogical Society in her 90s and donated her time and efforts for many years, up until her eyesight would let her. When Dame passed, her daughter decided to donate all of her paintings to the Society as that was her wish.
According to Betty Cox, President of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society, the artwork will be sold, and prices will range based upon size and if it has a frame or not.
“Pieces will range from $15-$70. Purchases must be cash or check,” Cox said.
“The art will be setup before the 10 a.m. meeting so you can come early to check it out,” Theresa, Ray, Hopkins County Genealogical Society Volunteer said.
“She (Dame) was our oldest volunteer here. She volunteered well into her 90s, she kept going up until a few months before she passed away. It is an honor to be able to pass along her artwork,” Cox said.
All money raised will be used for a fundraiser for the society. According to Cox it will also go towards purchasing new books and operating expenses. With the genealogical society being a nonprofit, the money will be much appreciated and it will be put to good use.
The July 30 meeting and art sale will take place at the Government Building in Madisonville, starting promptly at 10 a.m., with the art sale to begin directly after.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.