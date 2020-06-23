Kentucky had more four more COVID-related deaths over the weekend, and four more Hopkins County residents contracted the virus, according to data released by Gov. Andy Beshear and Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach.
The number of total cases of coronavirus in Kentucky reached 13,750 on Sunday. Five hundred and twenty-six Kentuckians have died of the virus.
Hopkins County was one of the first counties to have a high percentage of cases per population, Beach said, but for the last month, there have been 1 to 3 local cases per week on average. Over the weekend, a “small spike” occurred and four residents were confirmed to have COVID-19.
Overall, Beach said the department is seeing less cases in nursing homes and more cases as a community population. She added that the staff is starting to see more children become infected.
To prevent a larger spike, the use of hand-washing, masks and social distancing is still necessary, Beach said.
“Anytime you’re in public, to protect yourself and to protect others from you, anytime you’re at work. We are wearing masks at the health department every day,” Beach said.
On Monday, restaurant capacity increased to 50%. Some restaurants and businesses are doing an excellent job. Others have employees with masks under their nose, which is not helpful in trying to prevent the virus’s spread, she said.
“We are concerned about going back up if they’re not getting good about washing their hands, wearing masks and not touching their face,” Beach said.
Environmentalists at the health department were out Monday afternoon to inspect swimming pools, which are allowed to open June 29. The city park pool and the YMCA pool will be open in some capacity, and the environmentalists will determine the capacity based on the pool’s square footage.
“The virus seems to be hanging on,” Beach said.
She said COVID-19 is highly infectious especially in groups and outbreaks can pop up quickly. “It’s better to take the precaution.”
Beach added that data shows it may take up to a year before society is able to move past the pandemic. The sooner citizens comply with guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control, the sooner society can move past coronavirus.
In other news related to the coronavirus pandemic, Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park opened its campgrounds June 11 and its boat dock on Friday. The first Moonlight Canoe and Kayak trip of the summer is set for 8 p.m. Friday, July 3. Sign-ups can be made by emailing haley.joseph@ky.gov. Playgrounds, the swimming pool and the beach will stay closed. State park golf courses are open. Clifty Creek Restaurant is open for take-out only.
