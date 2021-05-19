Former Hopkins County Republican Chair David Sharp has announced his plans to run for Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District — a seat that is currently held by Rep. James Comer.
The district includes Hopkins County and covers 35 counties in all from the Mississippi River to central Kentucky. A primary for the Republican nomination is scheduled for May of 2022.
Sharp, who now serves as a finance director for an automobile group in Evansville, said the decision to run was based off the “direction the country is going. The other fact is that we have congressmen and senators that make their entire career being politicians.”
Sharp said he believes in term limits and even signed a pledge for a term limit at a candidacy announcement event at Mahr Park Arboretum on Tuesday evening.
“I will support and co-sponsor any bill that is put forward for term limits,” he said. “I have been a proponent of term limits even when I was the chairman of the Republican party.”
Sharp also talked about the ineffectiveness of Kentucky lawmakers in Washington.
“When you look at our congressmen in Kentucky — Vanderbilt University and Virginia University every year they do a study on effective legislators, and in the first district our current representative ranks in the bottom one-third of Republicans,” he said. “We have two Republican congressmen in Kentucky that rank lower than him. We are not getting the representation in Washington that we deserve.”
Sharp said he also wants to cut off federal funding to Planned Parenthood.
“I don’t think taxpayer dollars should go toward abortion,” said Sharp. “I’m 100% pro life as I believe life begins at conception.”
Sharp cited 2019-2020 Planned Parenthood statistics saying that Planned Parenthood performed 8,6256 prenatal services.
“That is great. They made sure that these women were getting the treatment and the care that they needed during their pregnancy,” he said. “But then there’s the fact that they did 354,871 abortion services that taxpayers paid for. I pledge in my first 90 days to put forward a bill to stop all federal funding to Planned Parenthood.”
Sharp also shared his views about voting.
“You need to have an ID to vote,” he said. “I believe if someone wants an absentee ballot, they should apply for it themselves, the signatures should match, and I believe that the signatures should be checked.”
He said he is against drop off places for absentee ballot and did not believe in voter harvesting. He also said he was “fine” with early voting “if it is done right.”
“I believe the way that Kentucky did early voting during COVID could be a standard for the rest of the country to follow,” he said. “That is one thing, even when I was chair for the Republican party, the elections in Hopkins County were run so well.”
As Sharp prepares his campaign strategies, he said he is prepared to be outspent, explaining that while he is running against Comer, he is also running against special interest groups.
“I have already prepared to be outspent $50 or $100 to every $1 I raise and spend,” he said. “Right now, when you try to go against an incumbent, you’re going against the special interest groups and their war chest of money. My opponent, last election cycle, 96% of his money came from special interest and large money donors. I will take no money from any special interest group whatsoever.”
Sharp said he plans to be in the communities knocking on doors and speaking to voters directly.
“You have to look someone in the eye and ask them for their vote, and that’s what we are going to do,” he said.
When asked why voters should choose him, Sharp said he represents the middle class.
“I am in that bracket, and I am that middle class person that gets up every single day,” he said. “I work 50 to 60 hours a week to support my family and put my kids through college, and I will be a true voice for the middle class of the first district in Washington.”
Sharp said he has experienced financial struggle as well.
“I know what it is like to be broke, to live paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “I understand what they are going through. When you are a millionaire sitting up there in Washington, you have no clue what we are going through. You can say you do at election time, but you don’t really mean it.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Comer spokesman Matt Smith confirmed the congressman would seek re-election.
“Even though the election is a year away, Congressman Comer always welcomes competition and is most definitely seeking re-election,” Smith said in a statement. “He looks forward to flipping the House from Democrat to Republican, continuing to push back on Joe Biden’s radical agenda and becoming the next Chairman of the House Oversight Committee.”
