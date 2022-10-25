For all those who are looking for job opportunities, this event is for you. There will be a Supersized Job Fair, held in Madisonville, Nov. 1 at the Ballard Convention Center, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
There will be endless chances for all seeking employment, from entry-level, remote, to experienced management positions, with more than 40 employers on-site hiring for over 1,350 jobs.
The Hopkins County Job Expo’s Supersized Job Fair will will feature 18 second chance employers and multiple employers conducting on-site interviews for all those who are applying.
Job-seekers can pre-register for this event which will provide quicker access into the event, along with updates and information about the employers. You may register at the door, pre-registration is not required.
Some tips to make the job fair successful,
• pre-register for the job fair
• understand what employers are looking for
• research prospective employers that you may be interested in
• prepare multiple copies of your resume
• be elevator pitch ready
• dress the part
• create a professional email address if you don’t already have one
• update your cell phone voicemail so it is professional sounding, make sure there is room for messages
• do not bring your kids
• talk to every employer and be open to every opportunity
If you are interested in setting up a vendor booth, space is still available. All are encouraged to register online, https://tinyurl.com/2h7434pv
If you are a job seeker and looking to pre-register, please visit, https://tinyurl.com/5n8pke2x
This year’s job expo committee includes Hopkins County Child Support Unit, Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, Workforce Connections Program, You Make a Difference CNA Program, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville and the West Kentucky Workforce Board. The Job Expo offers companies and organizations an opportunity to recruit employees.
All entry and parking is free for the event.
