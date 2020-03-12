As concerns over the coronavirus in Kentucky mount, the head of the Hopkins County Health Department is urging residents to remain calm and use common sense when dealing with the wealth of information being thrown at them.
Denise Beach, director of the local department, said there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Hopkins County.
“We certainly are urging people to take precautions,” Beach said. “But this isn’t the first time we’ve dealt with situations like this. We got through those things, and we will get through this.”
Beach pointed to the H1N1 virus that hit in 2009 as an example.
“The health department’s number one priority is to deal with the control of infectious disease,” she said. “We are not going to withhold any information from the public, and we are going to work with other agencies to ensure everyone is on the same page.”
Beach said she has been in constant contact with officials from Baptist Health, the school system, ambulance service and elected officials to not only share information but to also monitor issues as they come up.
Many of those players will be together at 10:30 a.m. today at the Hopkins County Government Center for a joint press conference. Joining Beach will be Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., Hopkins County Schools Supt. Deanna Ashby, Sheriff Matt Sanderson, Jailer Mike Lewis as well as representatives from Baptist Health.
At this point, Whitfield has elected not to declare a state of emergency in the county, saying it would only add to unnecessary panic.
“At this time, I do not believe a state of emergency declaration is prudent,” Whitfield said. “We have not had any suspected cases of COVID-19 in Hopkins County or the surrounding area. While this virus is a serious threat, especially to those 70 years of age and older, I do not believe we should panic. I advise everyone living in Hopkins County to follow the CDC guidelines concerning this virus.”
Some of those guidelines include:
• Wash their hands thoroughly and often,
• Avoid close contact with those who are ill
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
• Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched items
Whitfield also urged all citizens to not hoard basic supplies.
“By buying all of the sanitizer, bleach, cleaning supplies, etc on the shelf, people are actually encouraging the spread of the virus by keeping these items from being widely available,” he said.
Beach said that if and when someone tests positive locally, the likelihood for survival is great.
“If someone tests positive locally, they will be quarantined for 14 days and they will be treated and get through this,” she said. “Obviously, those 70 to 80 years old are at greater risks and should take extra precautions.”
One group Beach said she has been in contact with are long-term health care facilities, who have restricted visitations to patients unless its an end of life situation.
As cancellations of large gatherings are happening across the state and the nation, Ashby said Hopkins County Schools, pending board approval, plan to be closed on Wednesday, March 18 when the Madisonville Maroons basketball team travels to Lexington to play in the Sweet 16 tournament to allow students and families to attend the event if they choose.
Schools will be closed districtwide and will remain closed as long as the Maroons advance in the tournament. Ashby said any days missed because of the tournament will be made up this school year.
On Wednesday afternoon, Ashby said she was part of a statewide call from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office that included representatives from the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky High School Athletic Association to discuss a variety of scenarios moving forward. She said no decisions were made on that call but that all options are being considered.
In a press conference held Wednesday afternoon, Beshear said he planned to discuss the possibility of banning fans from the state tournament with KHSAA officials.
In response to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, the NCAA announced Wednesday that fans will not be able to attend the 2020 men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments.
