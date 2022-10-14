Looking for a warm-up for a good cause?
The Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library will be hosting a Chili and Soup Luncheon at the library from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
“The luncheon proceeds go towards the Dawson Springs branch library,” said Shanna Turner, the children and young adult services coordinator for the library.
Tickets are on sale now, general admission is $10, senior citizens and students are $8, and children under five years old are free.
The tickets include one bowl of soup, one bowl of chili, a hot dog or a grilled cheese sandwich, a drink, and dessert.
The library is looking for community members to help with the luncheon by making their best soup or chili.
“Since it’s a luncheon, you fix up a dish, drop it off at the library and that’s what we will serve,” said Turner. “If you want to bring your crock pot, we will mark it with your name and make sure it gets back to you in a timely manner.”
She said it doesn’t matter if they have more than one kind of soup or chili.
“My chili isn’t gonna be the same as your chili,” she said. “If you would like to, send us a message on Facebook. Just tell us what you’re gonna make and leave us your contact information, and we will get back to you.”
The library will make calls the week before to remind people who signed up to make a dish. Turner says the best way to stay up to date on the latest information is via the HCMPL Facebook page.
If you are interested in preparing a soup or chili, please reach out to the library directly via Facebook or phone at 270-825-2680.
