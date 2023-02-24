Hopkins County School students will have their artwork on display at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts through March 31.
Wendy Mitchell, the HCS director of Elementary and Title 1, said the Glema has featured student artwork every year.
“This is the first K-12 show we have had since returning from COVID,” she said. “Last year, 6-12 art was featured.”
The exhibit opened in the Anne P. Baker Gallery last night with a recognition ceremony for all the students who have artwork in the exhibit.
Mitchell said each art teacher selected pieces from their school to enter. The mediums range from painting, drawing, and pastels to sculpture.
“Students love to see their work displayed even within the walls of the school, so the chance to be featured in a community expo is a true honor,” she said.
Art is a wonderful way for students to excel and shine.
“Many students who do not excel academically may flourish in the visual and performing arts,” said Mitchell. “It is important to help every child find their way to express their strengths and talents, and the arts are an incredible way to do that.”
She said they are excited for the community to see the student’s work.
