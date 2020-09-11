In a typical year, thousands would gather in Madisonville this weekend for the annual 9/11 Heroes Run. Instead, like many events, they’ve pivoted because of the global pandemic.
Like lots of other things, this year’s run has a virtual feel to it. Throughout this last week, participants have collected their event packets from a drive-thru at Madisonville Fire Department Station Number 4.
“We’re glad to still be able to hold some sort of event,” said event organizer Kelly Forbes. “Because it’s still important to remember 9/11. That’s the purpose of the event, especially for anybody 19 or younger who were not born, it’s important to do something to honor the anniversary of 9/11 and those lost during 9/11, as well as in the wars since.”
Forbes said part of the run’s goal is to share the country’s history and know the sacrifices made by first responders and service people on that day. According to reports, on Sept. 11, 2001, 412 first responders gave their lives trying to rescue people in the World Trade Center in New York City.
Madisonville Fire Chief John Dunning said 343 of those responders were firefighters. He remembered being off duty that day.
“A lot of firefighters paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “This is a day to remember them. Not a whole lot of us left that were working on that day. I remember how much that day affected us.”
Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan said he remembered seeing the second plane hit right before walking out the door heading to work when he was a state trooper at KSP Post One in Mayfield.
“We were being told to go protect our critical locations and post one, at the time, we had a uranium enrichment plant,” he said. “We were concerned that that might be a target. That’s where we spent most of the day.”
Bryan said every year when Patriot Day rolls around, it makes him prayerful for the families of people killed in those incidents.
“It also makes me very grateful for men and women around the country, whether its military, law enforcement or first responders, that wake up every day and go out and fight evil because we know it’s out there,” he said. “Evil lives in our world and our communities, and without people who are willing to step up every day and go out and fight it, then this world would be a terrible place.”
Dunning said when firefighters help people in the community, most of the time, it’s on a day when citizens are dealing with one of the worst experiences they have.
“To be able to help somebody in their moment of need, that’s really what makes this job,” he said.
Forbes explained it’s important to honor our heroes and our health care workers this year.
“COVID did not stop what they did,” she said. “They continue to work every day to respond to emergencies, and the health care workers had even more on their plate. We’re glad to do an event that honors those local heroes too.”
This year, over 300 runners have signed up to run the virtual race. Proceeds from the 9/11 Heroes Run in Madisonville go to the Travis Manion Foundation, as well as the Patrick Rudd Project. These organizations provide mini-grants to Hopkins County’s first responding agencies.
Since the first heroes race in 2013, nearly $67,000 has been donated locally. This amount is in addition to the $67,000 they have contributed to the Travis Manion Foundation, where funds help programs that support veterans and Gold Star families, according to the run’s Facebook page.
Today, drive-thru packet pickup is happening at Station Four at 5000 Hanson Road in Madisonville from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, participants can run the course mapped out online or chose their own location. They’ll pick their distance and type of race — walk, run, jog, ruck or bike. Throughout the weekend, they’ll have virtual ways participants can interact through their Facebook page. The Heroes Run will have a video with this year’s guest of honor Saturday evening at around 7:50 p.m., said Forbes.
“We appreciate everybody that has registered, and that continues to support the mission,” she said. “We know that it’s a challenging time for a lot of people, and there were still over 300 people who chose to support this mission.”
