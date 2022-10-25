Police Report
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
DeMarco Washington, was charged, October 22, 2022, for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of opiates and amphetamine, illegal possession of legend drug and criminal simulation.
Tyler Scott Bivins, was charged, October 21, 2022, for non-payment of court costs/fees and fines and serving parole violation warrant, failure to appear in court, disregarding a stop sign, reckless driving, rear license not illuminated, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, operating vehicle under the influence, driving DUI suspended license, criminal mischief in the second degree, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana.
Marcus A. Lehan, was charged, October 21, 2022, for theft by failure to make required disp of property of more than $500.
Margaret A. Hicks, was charged, October 21, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Kevin S. Jemerison, was charged, October 21, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Kameron S. Forbes, was charged, October 22, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Lee Moore, was charged, October 22, 2022, for operating a vehicle under the influence.
Patrick R. Greene, was charged, October 22, 2022, for public intoxication and drug paraphernalia.
Elton L. Kassel, was charged, October 22, 2022, for probation violation for felony offense.
Joey A. Greenwell, was charged, October 22, 2022, for trafficking methamphetamine in the first degree.
Jereme Kirkman, was charged, October 22, 2022, for failure to appear in court and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Rhonda Foster, was charged, October 22, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Chad Allan Thomas, was charged, October 23, 2022, for disorderly conduct in the second degree and giving an officer false identifying information, failure to appear in court, serving parole violation warrant.
Nolen Austin Robinson, was charged, October 23, 2022, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
