The Dixie Flyers Motorcycle Club will have a Vet Help Bike Show at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 at the Madisonville VFW to benefit the VFW.
Dixie Flyers President Ben Moore said the goal of the event is to help the community and any veterans in the community.
“All the proceeds will be going to the VFW,” he said. “It is all about the veterans. It is something that can help people in the community”
The VFW will have food for sale, along with live music and karaoke, which will start at 6 p.m. Moore said there will also be non-profits there to help veterans, like National Vet Help, which consists of mostly lawyers and paralegals who help veterans with legal battles.
“They are a direct source for veterans to get help cutting through the red tape of getting their VA benefits,” he said.
The main attraction for the night is the Bike Show. Mike Shannon, a Dixie Flyer member and the organizer for the event, said signups for the show will be from 6-7 p.m., with the judging to follow. Once the judging is over, the trophies will be handed out.
Shannon said there will be 10 classes in the show. American bagger, American cruiser, metric bagger, metric cruiser, sport bike, sportster, antique, trailers and trikes, custom, and other.
The antique bikes are any bike that is 25 years or older, he said. The custom bikes are the ones with non-factory engines and large wheels. The last category is for others, meaning the big dogs and any custom bike made by a company.
“We will have first and second place in each category, then we will have a people’s choice for best in show for the metric and for the bagger,” said Shannon.
The cost to participate in the bike show is $10 and is open to anybody. There is no cost for people wanting to view the bikes in the show.
The VFW is located at 201 Mcleod Ln. in Madisonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.