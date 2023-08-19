Beginning Sept. 1, Hopkins County courts will begin offering a new alternative to incarceration for a limited number of individuals charged with qualifying minor offenses. The new program is being piloted in just nine counties across the commonwealth.
The Behavioral Health Conditional Dismissal Program was created by Senate Bill 90 and seeks to use millions of dollars collected through the state’s opioid lawsuit to give certain individuals in the court system a second chance on life.
“They decided to funnel that money back to deal with the problem, because those of us in the field know,” said Hopkins County Circuit Court Judge David Massamore. “We have over 700 cases in Hopkins County, 90% are drugs or undiagnosed mental illnesses. The only mechanism in the past was jail, and that doesn’t work.”
When a suspect is arrested for a misdemeanor offense, either the prosecuting attorney or the defense attorney can make an assessment as to whether or not the individual appears to qualify and can make a referral for BHCDP. They must then be assessed by pretrial services as a low-risk, low-level offender, and they must have a clinical assessment that indicates that they suffer from a behavioral health disorder.
In order to qualify, the suspect must be 18 and cannot be charged with a violent offense, a sex offense, a DUI or domestic violence and cannot be under a protective order from the victim. They also cannot have been previously convicted of any of those crimes or any felony offenses.
“A very small percentage of people will qualify,” said Massamore. “We have five or six people in the system right now who are being held because we have no place to put them. Every time they get out they break the law, so they are just constantly in jail. Its a travesty because we don’t provide the services we should. We owe them an obligation as part of this community.”
It is those people, he explains, that are the ones BHCDP is looking to identify and help. The program targets those people who are constantly in the system because they have a problem and aren’t getting the assistance they need, not career criminals.
“Since we started locking people up in Kentucky for narcotics in 1972, ten% of the people we locked up died from medical conditions that were not treated,” Massamore said. “We are going to set up locally a mechanism so that as soon as we are alerted to this problem, instead of incarceration they get medical care. There will still be a criminal charge, but that will wait until they are stabilized. When they are stabilized, then we can do the assessment.”
He added that right now, Hopkins County District Court Judge Kim Poe Gilliam is working to hopefully help streamline the process of identifying candidates for the program, while getting them the help they need.
“She is getting with the hospital, the jail and the police,” Massamore said. “If a person comes in manifestly wiped out of their head...it could be drugs or alcohol or mental illness. They will do an immediate on-site assessment and instead of locking them up in a detention facility, we’ll get them medical care. We’ll get them stabilized and cognoscente.”
If they do qualify, the individual can be accepted into the BHCDP program, which begins with an agreement between the defendant and prosecuting attorney stating that they will complete the prescribed program. That program will include treatment for substance use and/or mental health disorder which will last for a minimum of one year, but cannot be longer than the maximum period of incarceration they would have faced with a conviction for their charges.
That treatment program could also include either inpatient or outpatient treatment, medications for addiction and mental health treatment, case management, educational and job training, and recovery supports.
Treatment will be funded by Medicare, social security or private insurance. If individuals do not access to those, funding will come from BHCDP through SB90, utilizing the opioid settlement monies.
Once they begin treatment, the program will begin working to identify and help the individual with other issues going on in their life that could be hindering their care. This could include GED services or college admission.
“Instead of treating it as a criminal case, we are going to get them the services they need,” Massamore said. “Daycare, transportation, housing, jobs, medical care or whatever they need to get on their feet.”
He said that as one of the nine pilot counties, Hopkins County will receive a million dollars in opioid monies to help cover the cost.
