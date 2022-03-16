The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report on March 14:
Heidi R. Morris, of Nebo, was charged for failure to appear in court.
Robert A. Strader, of Madisonville, was charged for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury and terroristic threats in the third degree.
Charlene A. Whitsell, of Dawson Springs, was charged for failure to appear in court.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Lydia M. Clauss, was charged, March 14, for failure to appear in court.
Michael Anthony Childs, was charged, March 14, for tail lights on his vehicle and no operator’s license.
