At the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are essential workers who are providing basic necessities for their communities. In Madisonville, one set of those unsung heroes comes in the way of grocery store employees.
New conditions and risks never before seen await many of these workers. At the top of the list of safety measures taking place include washing hands more regularly and sanitizing work stations two to three times every hour, said Sureway Supermarket’s manager Marko Johnson.
“We’ve added sneeze guards at each register for the cashiers,” he said. “We have gloves available for employees, some prefer to use them, some don’t, but they’re available. We’re on a regular routine of sanitizing all our work areas at least two to three times every hour. Everything is sanitized.”
For the safety of its customers and staff, Food Giant, the parent company to both Sureway and Madisonville Marketplace, issued a statement to its stores Tuesday. It is moving to a “one shopper, one cart” initiative, said Johnson.
“It’s another step in protecting our employees and the public, it means less people touching carts, doors and handles,” he said.
By adding sneeze guards and extra cleaning measures, Food Giant says its taking the necessary steps to protect its staff and customers. Sureway cashier and office manager Nelda Ashby said even though a lot of people come through the store, she feels safe.
“Safe, yes. I really do feel safe. We have the sneeze and cough glasses on our registers,” she said. “It’s different, we’ve never had them before, I’ve been here a long time, and we’ve never had them before.”
Both employees and shoppers are cautious during this time, said Ashby.
“People have been real cautious that have been shopping in the store. They’ve been standing, waiting patiently, and they’re using the sanitary wipes to wipe the carts,” she said. “I try not to directly touch their hands. We try to hold their money out if they pay cash, and not touch their hands. For the most part, everybody’s been doing really well.”
One of the ways people are helping is by using less cash, said Ashby. “We’ve had an increase in cards.”
Since operating during the crisis, Sureway closes its doors at 8 p.m. each night. Johnson said this is so staff can clean, sanitize and restock for the next day.
“When we close the staff stays at least another half hour to an hour to sanitize everything one more time before they leave, and then we’re also using an outside company several times a week that sanitizes everything for us,” he said.
Employees at Sureway aren’t getting overtime, Johnson said, but they also haven’t seen a reduction in hours. Currently, Food Giant locations are hiring. Johnson said they are taking applications, and no experience is required. As a 100% employee-owned company, he said employees will see some benefit from the influx of sales and profits.
Johnson said by providing people a place to shop; they are offering a community service.
“That’s why we’re open, that’s why we’re making these accommodations to keep everybody healthy,” he said. “Everybody has to eat. It’s not so much being in business; it’s about serving the community, making sure everybody has what they need.”
Other grocery stores in the area are also changing their procedures to protect the community. Wal-mart said in a news release Tuesday, it is starting to install sneeze guards at checkout and pharmacy locations. They have also placed signage for social distancing and will begin to check temperatures of all associates as they report to work, as well as asking them basic health screening questions.
Walmart is also making masks and gloves available, as supplies permit for staff who want to wear them. Masks will arrive in one to two weeks.
Friday, Kroger posted to its Facebook page they are providing masks and gloves for associates, and they are cleaning commonly used areas more often. They will begin installing plexiglass partitions over the next several weeks at checkout lanes and at their pharmacies. They, too, have installed social distancing signage and have adjusted their store hour.
Both Walmart and Kroger offer pick-up services by ordering online or through their apps. Calls made found Kroger’s pick-up schedule is backed up until next Tuesday, April 7. Walmart’s app wouldn’t allow scheduling a time, as their pick-up schedule was booked for the day. Calls made found that the pick-up schedule may open later in the evenings for the next day’s schedule.
Each store has adjusted its hours. Hanson’s Walmart is open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Walmart’s first hour of business Tuesday is open for those aged 60 and older. Kroger is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Krogers first hour Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday is for those aged 60 and older and those that are high-risk customers. Both Sureway and Marketplace are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and their first hour each day is dedicated to those aged 60 and older and those in high-risk categories.
For the latest information regarding each stores’ procedures, check out the individual company’s Facebook page.
