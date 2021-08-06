The Hopkins County School Board will meet in a special called session at 5:30 p.m. today at the Central Office on Seminary Street to once again discuss the possibility of masking for faculty, staff and students as in-person classes are set to resume Wednesday.
The board met Monday in regular session and followed with a work session to discuss masking and other issues connected to the reopening plan. The only action taken Monday was to mandate masks be worn by anyone on a school bus, per state guidelines.
Both the Center for Disease Control and the Kentucky Department of Health have recommended all schools with high rates of infection in the commonwealth require masking when classes resume. Both entities stopped short of calling for a mask mandate.
Hopkins County, like most of the state, has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks linked to the highly-contagious delta variant.
Dawson Springs Independent Schools announced earlier this week they will open with a mask mandate for students and staff while inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status.
In addition to the agenda item discussing mask wearing, the 2021-2022 School Calendar Options is also listed for discussion. Both agenda items indicate action could be taken by the board.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.