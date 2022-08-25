A jury trial began on Tuesday in a civil case between former jail employee Jarrett Backhurst and Hopkins County, as the entity responsible for workers employed at the Hopkins County Jail.
In his filing, Backhurst alleges that the county violated the Kentucky Whistleblower Act, violated the Kentucky Civil Rights Act, violated Kentucky wage and hour laws, allowed a hostile work environment, interfered in FMLA leave and wrongfully terminated him from his employment at the jail.
Most of the claims in the complaint date back to 2018, when Jailer Mike Lewis was running for reelection. Backhurst claims that Lewis’ decisions during that year were influenced by his desire to be reelected, including requiring jail staff to attend campaign events and to put out yard signs.
He also painted a picture in his filing of preferential treatment by the jailer and others due to nepotism in the jail’s normal practices, which included the hiring of family members of both Jailer Lewis and Capt. Sundie Thomas.
The complaint states that Lewis’ fiancé served as the Jail’s Medical Department Supervisors, and both her daughter and the daughter of Captain Thomas were hired to work at the jail.
Although there are federal laws that ban the use of nepotism, or the hiring of family members, for federal jobs, when it comes to state and local government jobs, that situation is handled on a state-by-state basis. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, nepotism is banned in roughly half of U.S. states. In Kentucky the only law addressing the issue is a ban on nepotism practices in the state legislative branch of government.
Backhusrt also alleges that the failure of jail staff to conduct a standing headcount during dinner in March 2018 directly resulted in the death of an inmate “with a known heart condition” who had collapsed in the shower.
According to the document, Backhurst was employed by the jail from May 2007 until February 2019, rising to the rank of Lieutenant. He alleges that his employment was terminated because of whistleblower activities, a documented disability and to interfere with his ability to take FMLA leave.
He claims that while the jail does have a progressive discipline policy, that policy was not followed in his termination.
In his suit Backhurst is seeking punitive and compensatory damages, court costs and any other relief and benefits to which he should be entitled.
Neither party in the trial was available for comment.
The trial is expected to last all week.
UPDATED TO CORRECT DATES OF EMPLOYMENT
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.