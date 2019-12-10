A Paducah man, who wishes to remain anonymous, recently won almost $300,000 "by accident," according to the Kentucky Lottery.
The unidentified man had stopped in at the Five Star on John L. Puryear Drive in Paducah Nov. 3 to buy his Cash Ball 225 ticket, when he came out with a Fast Play ticket instead, according to Jennifer Cunningham, lottery spokesperson.
He inadvertently selected the $10, 50X The Cash Fast Play option from the machine, Cunningham said.
"The machine wouldn't accept my Cash Ball play slip so, out of disgust, I just pushed a button, when out printed a Fast Play ticket," the local man told lottery officials.
"I wasn't even sure how the game was even played."
Apparently, he figured it out. When he looked at the ticket he discovered he had won the game's jackpot of $298,373.
"I saw where the number 18 matched and moved my finger over and saw 'Jackpot,'" he said.
He then folded the ticket up and quietly left the store. After arriving home and telling his wife what happened, he checked the Kentucky Lottery's website where he noticed that the jackpot amount had been lowered.
"I figured then that it was lowered because I had won it," he said.
The man's wife told lottery officials that she had often wondered how they might react if they were ever fortunate enough to win.
"I thought we might scream and yell, jump up and down, but it was nothing like that," she said. The lucky winner received a check for $211,884.83, after taxes, and said the winnings will be used to boost his retirement. The Five Star received a bonus of $2,983.73 for selling the winning ticket.
The winner was asked by lottery officials whether or not he planned to continue to try his luck at the Fast Play game.
"Maybe from time to time," he said.
